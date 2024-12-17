How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Southern on TV or Live Stream – December 17
Published 6:41 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024
The No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels (9-1) take a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Southern Jaguars (5-4), who have won four straight. It starts at 7:00 PM ET (on SEC Network+) on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.
Ole Miss vs. Southern Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network+
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- The Rebels are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Jaguars allow to opponents.
- In games Ole Miss shoots better than 43.2% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Rebels are the 236th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jaguars sit at 73rd.
- The Rebels score 12.9 more points per game (82.7) than the Jaguars give up (69.8).
- Ole Miss has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 69.8 points.
Southern Stats Insights
- The Jaguars are shooting 47.0% from the field, 6.5% higher than the 40.5% the Rebels’ opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Southern has a 4-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.
- The Jaguars are the 73rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels sit at 212th.
- The Jaguars’ 84.9 points per game are 20.7 more points than the 64.2 the Rebels allow to opponents.
- Southern has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 82.7 points.
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Ole Miss scored 76.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 70.0 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.7 points per contest.
- The Rebels ceded 71.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 76.9 in road games.
- Looking at three-pointers, Ole Miss fared better at home last season, averaging 7.6 threes per game with a 36.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.6 threes per game and a 34.3% three-point percentage in away games.
Southern Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- In 2023-24, Southern averaged 7.7 more points per game at home (76.0) than on the road (68.3).
- The Jaguars gave up 55.6 points per game at home last season, and 77.9 away.
- At home, Southern drained 6.2 triples per game last season, 1.5 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.7). Southern’s 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.5%) than on the road (34.4%) as well.
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2024
|@ Louisville
|W 86-63
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/7/2024
|Lindenwood
|W 86-53
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/14/2024
|Southern Miss
|W 77-46
|Mississippi Coast Coliseum
|12/17/2024
|Southern
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/21/2024
|Queens
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/28/2024
|@ Memphis
|–
|FedExForum
Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2024
|@ Louisiana Tech
|W 73-70
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/7/2024
|@ Tulsa
|W 70-66
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|12/10/2024
|Lindsey Wilson
|W 94-69
|F.G. Clark Activity Center
|12/17/2024
|@ Ole Miss
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/20/2024
|@ Loyola Marymount
|Watch this game on ESPN+
|Gersten Pavilion
|12/22/2024
|@ USC
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Galen Center
