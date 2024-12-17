How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Southern on TV or Live Stream – December 17 Published 6:41 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

The No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels (9-1) take a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Southern Jaguars (5-4), who have won four straight. It starts at 7:00 PM ET (on SEC Network+) on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

Ole Miss vs. Southern Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Jaguars allow to opponents.

In games Ole Miss shoots better than 43.2% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Rebels are the 236th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jaguars sit at 73rd.

The Rebels score 12.9 more points per game (82.7) than the Jaguars give up (69.8).

Ole Miss has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 69.8 points.

Southern Stats Insights

The Jaguars are shooting 47.0% from the field, 6.5% higher than the 40.5% the Rebels’ opponents have shot this season.

This season, Southern has a 4-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.

The Jaguars are the 73rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels sit at 212th.

The Jaguars’ 84.9 points per game are 20.7 more points than the 64.2 the Rebels allow to opponents.

Southern has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 82.7 points.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Ole Miss scored 76.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 70.0 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.7 points per contest.

The Rebels ceded 71.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 76.9 in road games.

Looking at three-pointers, Ole Miss fared better at home last season, averaging 7.6 threes per game with a 36.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.6 threes per game and a 34.3% three-point percentage in away games.

Southern Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

In 2023-24, Southern averaged 7.7 more points per game at home (76.0) than on the road (68.3).

The Jaguars gave up 55.6 points per game at home last season, and 77.9 away.

At home, Southern drained 6.2 triples per game last season, 1.5 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.7). Southern’s 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.5%) than on the road (34.4%) as well.

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/3/2024 @ Louisville W 86-63 KFC Yum! Center 12/7/2024 Lindenwood W 86-53 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 12/14/2024 Southern Miss W 77-46 Mississippi Coast Coliseum 12/17/2024 Southern – The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 12/21/2024 Queens – The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 12/28/2024 @ Memphis – FedExForum

Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/30/2024 @ Louisiana Tech W 73-70 Thomas Assembly Center 12/7/2024 @ Tulsa W 70-66 Donald W. Reynolds Center 12/10/2024 Lindsey Wilson W 94-69 F.G. Clark Activity Center 12/17/2024 @ Ole Miss – The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 12/20/2024 @ Loyola Marymount Watch this game on ESPN+ Gersten Pavilion 12/22/2024 @ USC Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Galen Center

