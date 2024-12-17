How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, December 18 Published 7:49 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024

AAC teams will take the court across six games on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Rice Owls squaring off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Hank McCamish Pavilion.

Today’s AAC Games

New Orleans Privateers at UAB Blazers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Rice Owls at No. 17 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Florida Atlantic Owls at Georgia Southern Eagles

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Wichita State Shockers at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners

Time: 5:00 PM ET

VCU Rams at East Carolina Pirates

Time: 6:00 PM ET

No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers at Memphis Tigers

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

