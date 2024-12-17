How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, December 18

Published 7:49 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch AAC Women's College Basketball Games - Wednesday, December 18

AAC teams will take the court across six games on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Rice Owls squaring off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Hank McCamish Pavilion.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s AAC Games

New Orleans Privateers at UAB Blazers

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET

Rice Owls at No. 17 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Florida Atlantic Owls at Georgia Southern Eagles

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET

Wichita State Shockers at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET

VCU Rams at East Carolina Pirates

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET

No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers at Memphis Tigers

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Wednesday, December 18

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, December 18

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Wednesday, December 18

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, December 18

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Wednesday, December 18

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, December 18

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Tuesday, December 17

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 17

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow