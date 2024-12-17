Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Rangers Game – December 17 Published 4:34 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, meet the New York Rangers on Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Nyquist’s props against the Rangers? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Rangers Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

Nyquist has averaged 17:01 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -15.

Nyquist has gotten at least one point in nine games, with 11 points in total.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet eight times this season in games with a set points prop (30 opportunities).

He has recorded a point in nine games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Rangers Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Rangers are allowing 91 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 14th in league action.

With a goal differential of +1, the team is 16th in the league.

The Rangers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 24.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Nyquist vs. Rangers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. New York 30 Games 0 11 Points 0 6 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: