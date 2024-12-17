Grizzlies vs. Warriors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 19 Published 9:19 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies (18-9) are favored (by 3.5 points) to extend a seven-game home win streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (14-11) on Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBCS-BA and FDSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction:

Grizzlies 117 – Warriors 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 3.5)

Grizzlies (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-4.5)

Grizzlies (-4.5) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 229.8

The Grizzlies sport an 18-9-0 ATS record this season compared to the 15-10-0 mark of the Warriors.

Memphis covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 66.7% of the time. That’s less often than Golden State covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (87.5%).

Memphis’ games have gone over the total 63% of the time this season (17 out of 27), which is more often than Golden State’s games have (12 out of 25).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Grizzlies are 14-5, a better mark than the Warriors have put up (5-6) as moneyline underdogs.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies own a top-five offense this year, ranking best in the league with 122.1 points per game. At the other end, they rank 16th with 113.7 points allowed per contest.

Memphis is allowing 44 rebounds per game this year (18th-ranked in NBA), but it has shined by averaging 47.8 rebounds per game (second-best).

The Grizzlies have been piling up assists in 2024-25, ranking second-best in the NBA with 30.2 dimes per game.

Memphis has struggled in terms of turnovers this season, ranking second-worst in the NBA with 16.1 turnovers per game. Conversely, it ranks fourth-best in the league with 15.7 forced turnovers per contest.

The Grizzlies are sinking 13.2 three-pointers per game (16th-ranked in NBA) this season, while sporting a 35.8% three-point percentage (16th-ranked).

Warriors Performance Insights

The Warriors put up 113.9 points per game and give up 109.8, making them 13th in the league on offense and seventh defensively.

On the glass, Golden State is second-best in the NBA in rebounds (47.8 per game). It is 25th in rebounds allowed (45.5 per game).

This season the Warriors are fifth-best in the league in assists at 29.3 per game.

Golden State commits 13.6 turnovers per game and force 14.4 per game, ranking 12th and 13th, respectively, in the league.

In 2024-25 the Warriors are fourth-best in the league in 3-point makes (15.5 per game), and they rank No. 12 in 3-point percentage (37.3%).

