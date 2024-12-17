Grizzlies vs. Warriors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 19
Published 9:19 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024
The Memphis Grizzlies (18-9) are favored (by 3.5 points) to extend a seven-game home win streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (14-11) on Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.
Grizzlies vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: NBCS-BA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Grizzlies vs. Warriors Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Grizzlies 117 – Warriors 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Warriors
- Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 3.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-4.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (236.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 229.8
- The Grizzlies sport an 18-9-0 ATS record this season compared to the 15-10-0 mark of the Warriors.
- Memphis covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 66.7% of the time. That’s less often than Golden State covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (87.5%).
- Memphis’ games have gone over the total 63% of the time this season (17 out of 27), which is more often than Golden State’s games have (12 out of 25).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Grizzlies are 14-5, a better mark than the Warriors have put up (5-6) as moneyline underdogs.
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- The Grizzlies own a top-five offense this year, ranking best in the league with 122.1 points per game. At the other end, they rank 16th with 113.7 points allowed per contest.
- Memphis is allowing 44 rebounds per game this year (18th-ranked in NBA), but it has shined by averaging 47.8 rebounds per game (second-best).
- The Grizzlies have been piling up assists in 2024-25, ranking second-best in the NBA with 30.2 dimes per game.
- Memphis has struggled in terms of turnovers this season, ranking second-worst in the NBA with 16.1 turnovers per game. Conversely, it ranks fourth-best in the league with 15.7 forced turnovers per contest.
- The Grizzlies are sinking 13.2 three-pointers per game (16th-ranked in NBA) this season, while sporting a 35.8% three-point percentage (16th-ranked).
Warriors Performance Insights
- The Warriors put up 113.9 points per game and give up 109.8, making them 13th in the league on offense and seventh defensively.
- On the glass, Golden State is second-best in the NBA in rebounds (47.8 per game). It is 25th in rebounds allowed (45.5 per game).
- This season the Warriors are fifth-best in the league in assists at 29.3 per game.
- Golden State commits 13.6 turnovers per game and force 14.4 per game, ranking 12th and 13th, respectively, in the league.
- In 2024-25 the Warriors are fourth-best in the league in 3-point makes (15.5 per game), and they rank No. 12 in 3-point percentage (37.3%).
