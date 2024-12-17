Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Rangers Game – December 17 Published 4:34 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Filip Forsberg will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and New York Rangers play on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Forsberg? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Predators vs. Rangers Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

In 31 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus rating of -12, and is averaging 19:01 on the ice.

Forsberg has 20 points overall, having at least one point in 16 different games.

Forsberg has picked up three goals and five assists on the power play.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.

In eight of the 31 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

He has put up a point in 16 games this season, with four multiple-point games.

Rangers Defensive Insights

The Rangers have conceded 91 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 14th in league play in goals against.

With a goal differential of +1, the team is 16th in the league.

The Rangers have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 24.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Rangers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. New York 31 Games 0 20 Points 0 9 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

