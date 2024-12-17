Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Rangers Game – December 17

Published 4:34 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Rangers Game - December 17

Filip Forsberg will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and New York Rangers play on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Forsberg? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Predators vs. Rangers Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • In 31 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus rating of -12, and is averaging 19:01 on the ice.
  • Forsberg has 20 points overall, having at least one point in 16 different games.
  • Forsberg has picked up three goals and five assists on the power play.
  • Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.
  • In eight of the 31 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • He has put up a point in 16 games this season, with four multiple-point games.

Rangers Defensive Insights

  • The Rangers have conceded 91 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 14th in league play in goals against.
  • With a goal differential of +1, the team is 16th in the league.
  • The Rangers have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 24.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Rangers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. New York
31 Games 0
20 Points 0
9 Goals 0
11 Assists 0

