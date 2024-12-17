College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, December 17 Published 12:47 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday’s AAC college basketball lineup features top teams in action. Among those games is the Florida International Panthers playing the East Carolina Pirates, and we have predictions against the spread below for all the games.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: West Georgia +15.5 vs. Charlotte

Matchup: West Georgia Wolves at Charlotte 49ers

Charlotte by 10.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Charlotte -15.5

Charlotte -15.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: December 17

December 17 TV Channel: ESPN+

Pick: Florida International +7.5 vs. East Carolina

Matchup: Florida International Panthers at East Carolina Pirates

East Carolina by 6.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: East Carolina -7.5

East Carolina -7.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: December 17

December 17 TV Channel: ESPN+

Pick: Wichita State -14 vs. UMKC

Matchup: UMKC Kangaroos at Wichita State Shockers

Wichita State by 16.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Wichita State -14

Wichita State -14 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: December 17

December 17 TV Channel: ESPN+

