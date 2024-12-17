Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 16 vs. the Colts Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo faces a matchup against the 23rd-ranked passing defense in the league (224.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, when his Tennessee Titans take on the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Okonkwo worth starting? For a breakdown of his matchup against the Colts, we’ve got you covered.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts Projected Fantasy Points: 3.8

3.8 Game Day & Time: December 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 9.5 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 3 3 16 0 Week 3 @Packers 3.5 2 2 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 1.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 3.6 3 3 6 0 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 4 50 0 Week 8 @Lions 1.4 5 2 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 6.8 4 3 38 0 Week 10 @Chargers 2.4 1 1 14 0 Week 11 @Vikings 3.9 4 2 19 0 Week 12 @Texans 14 1 1 70 1 Week 13 @Commanders 5.7 6 3 27 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 3.8 4 3 8 0 Week 15 @Bengals 13.9 10 8 59 0

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Stats

With 45.6 fantasy points (3.3 per game) in 2024, Okonkwo is ranked 240th overall in the league and 27th at his position.

Okonkwo has picked up 94 yards receiving, on 14 catches (20 targets), with zero touchdowns and 9.4 fantasy points (3.1 per game) in his past three games.

Looking at his past five games, Okonkwo has 17 receptions on 25 targets, for 183 yards, and has picked up 4.9 fantasy points on average (24.3 in all).

In his best game of the season, Chigoziem Okonkwo finished with 13 fantasy points — one reception, 70 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 12 versus the Houston Texans.

Okonkwo accumulated -0.6 fantasy points — two catches, 14 yards, on five targets — in Week 8 versus the Detroit Lions, which was his worst game of the season.

