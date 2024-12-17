Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. New York Rangers on December 17
Published 4:51 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Roman Josi and Artemi Panarin will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Nashville Predators face the New York Rangers at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, December 17 at 8:00 PM ET.
Predators vs. Rangers Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-115)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Players to Watch
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Roman Josi
|29
|7
|16
|23
|Filip Forsberg
|31
|9
|11
|20
|Jonathan Marchessault
|31
|7
|11
|18
|Ryan O’Reilly
|28
|7
|10
|17
|Steven Stamkos
|31
|8
|8
|16
|Rangers Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Artemi Panarin
|29
|15
|20
|35
|Adam Fox
|30
|1
|24
|25
|Will Cuylle
|30
|11
|12
|23
|Mika Zibanejad
|30
|6
|15
|21
|Alexis Lafreniere
|30
|9
|12
|21
Predators vs. Rangers Stat Comparison
- The Predators offense’s 70 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.
- Nashville ranks 20th in total goals against, allowing 3.2 goals per game (98 total) in NHL action.
- The Predators’ 17.98% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers’ 92 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 17th in the league.
- New York’s 91 total goals conceded (3.0 per game) rank 14th in the league.
- The Rangers’ power-play conversion rate (21.79%) ranks 14th in the league.
id: