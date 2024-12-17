Published 10:38 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Beverly Ann Pise, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, left us unexpectedly on Wednesday December 12, 2024. She leaves behind her husband Joseph Pise, son Mark Allen and his wife Dawn Stark Allen, son Michael Moore and daughter Sophie Pise, her grandchildren; Colt and Brittney Allen, Ashley Lumpkin, her husband Wesley Lumpkin and their son Levi Lumpkin, Austin Allen, Anna Mitchell, Giovanni Ortega, Matthew and Hannah Moore, Mikey Wisniewski, his fiance Selena Sullivan and their daughter Kinsley Wisniewski, Patrick Moore and Jonas West, as well as her many friends and extended family in the community. She is loved and will be missed, but we find solace in knowing that her suffering has ended. A small celebration of her life will be held Saturday, December 21, 2024 @ 2:00pm at a location TBD. Please contact me, Sophie Pise, regarding location (413)575-8052.