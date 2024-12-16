Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. New York Rangers on TV or Streaming Live – December 17
Published 7:23 pm Monday, December 16, 2024
The Nashville Predators (8-17-6) host the New York Rangers (15-14-1) at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on December 17, 2024, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Predators are 16th in the Western Conference (22 points), while the Rangers are 10th in the Eastern Conference (31 points).
Predators vs. Rangers Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Predators’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|D Roman Josi
|29
|7
|16
|23
|46
|16
|F Filip Forsberg
|31
|9
|11
|20
|45
|18
|F Jonathan Marchessault
|31
|7
|11
|18
|40
|4
|F Ryan O’Reilly
|28
|7
|10
|17
|22
|12
|F Steven Stamkos
|31
|8
|8
|16
|18
|10
Predators Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.26 (32nd)
- Goals Allowed: 3.16 (22nd)
- Shots: 29.3 (13th)
- Shots Allowed: 30.1 (27th)
- Power Play %: 17.98 (23rd)
- Penalty Kill %: 87.5 (1st)
Predators’ Upcoming Schedule
- December 17 vs. Rangers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- December 19 vs. Penguins: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- December 21 vs. Kings: 1:30 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo)
- December 23 vs. Hurricanes: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 27 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 30 at Jets: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 31 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 3 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 4 at Flames: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 7 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 11 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
Rangers’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Artemi Panarin
|29
|15
|20
|35
|29
|6
|D Adam Fox
|30
|1
|24
|25
|31
|20
|F Will Cuylle
|30
|11
|12
|23
|19
|3
|F Alexis Lafreniere
|30
|9
|12
|21
|21
|12
|F Mika Zibanejad
|30
|6
|15
|21
|28
|13
Rangers Stat Rankings
- Goals: 3.07 (15th)
- Goals Allowed: 3.03 (15th)
- Shots: 30.4 (7th)
- Shots Allowed: 31.5 (29th)
- Power Play %: 21.79 (15th)
- Penalty Kill %: 86.81 (2nd)
Rangers’ Upcoming Schedule
- December 17 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- December 20 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- December 22 vs. Hurricanes: 12:30 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo)
- December 23 at Devils: 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 28 at Lightning: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 30 at Panthers: 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo)
- January 2 vs. Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 4 at Capitals: 12:00 PM ET on ABC (Watch on Fubo)
- January 5 at Blackhawks: 3:00 PM ET on ABC (Watch on Fubo)
- January 7 vs. Stars: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 9 vs. Devils: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 11 at Golden Knights: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 14 at Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 16 at Utah Hockey Club: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 18 vs. Blue Jackets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 19 at Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 21 vs. Senators: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 23 vs. Flyers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 26 vs. Avalanche: 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 28 vs. Hurricanes: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
