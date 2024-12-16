Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. New York Rangers on TV or Streaming Live – December 17

Published 7:23 pm Monday, December 16, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators (8-17-6) host the New York Rangers (15-14-1) at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on December 17, 2024, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Predators are 16th in the Western Conference (22 points), while the Rangers are 10th in the Eastern Conference (31 points).

Predators vs. Rangers Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Arena: Bridgestone Arena
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways
D Roman Josi 29 7 16 23 46 16
F Filip Forsberg 31 9 11 20 45 18
F Jonathan Marchessault 31 7 11 18 40 4
F Ryan O’Reilly 28 7 10 17 22 12
F Steven Stamkos 31 8 8 16 18 10

Predators Stat Rankings

  • Goals: 2.26 (32nd)
  • Goals Allowed: 3.16 (22nd)
  • Shots: 29.3 (13th)
  • Shots Allowed: 30.1 (27th)
  • Power Play %: 17.98 (23rd)
  • Penalty Kill %: 87.5 (1st)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

  • December 17 vs. Rangers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • December 19 vs. Penguins: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • December 21 vs. Kings: 1:30 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo)
  • December 23 vs. Hurricanes: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 27 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 30 at Jets: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 31 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 3 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 4 at Flames: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 7 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 11 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Rangers’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways
F Artemi Panarin 29 15 20 35 29 6
D Adam Fox 30 1 24 25 31 20
F Will Cuylle 30 11 12 23 19 3
F Alexis Lafreniere 30 9 12 21 21 12
F Mika Zibanejad 30 6 15 21 28 13

Rangers Stat Rankings

  • Goals: 3.07 (15th)
  • Goals Allowed: 3.03 (15th)
  • Shots: 30.4 (7th)
  • Shots Allowed: 31.5 (29th)
  • Power Play %: 21.79 (15th)
  • Penalty Kill %: 86.81 (2nd)

Rangers’ Upcoming Schedule

  • December 17 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • December 20 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • December 22 vs. Hurricanes: 12:30 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo)
  • December 23 at Devils: 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 28 at Lightning: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 30 at Panthers: 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo)
  • January 2 vs. Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 4 at Capitals: 12:00 PM ET on ABC (Watch on Fubo)
  • January 5 at Blackhawks: 3:00 PM ET on ABC (Watch on Fubo)
  • January 7 vs. Stars: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 9 vs. Devils: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 11 at Golden Knights: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 14 at Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 16 at Utah Hockey Club: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 18 vs. Blue Jackets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 19 at Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 21 vs. Senators: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 23 vs. Flyers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 26 vs. Avalanche: 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 28 vs. Hurricanes: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

