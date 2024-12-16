Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Tuesday, December 17 Published 7:28 pm Monday, December 16, 2024

There are nine games featuring a ranked team on Tuesday’s college basketball slate. Below, we provide against-the-spread picks for each contest.

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers vs. Western Carolina Catamounts

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Tennessee 89, Western Carolina 53

Tennessee 89, Western Carolina 53 Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 35 points

Tennessee by 35 points Pick ATS: Western Carolina (+36.5)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on the Tennessee-Western Carolina spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Southern Jaguars

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Ole Miss 84, Southern 63

Ole Miss 84, Southern 63 Projected Favorite: Ole Miss by 20.6 points

Bet on the Ole Miss-Southern spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 7 Florida Gators vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: North Carolina 80, Florida 79

North Carolina 80, Florida 79 Projected Favorite: North Carolina by 0.2 points

North Carolina by 0.2 points Pick ATS: North Carolina (+4.5)

Bet on the Florida-North Carolina spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 20 Michigan State Spartans vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Michigan State 79, Oakland 61

Michigan State 79, Oakland 61 Projected Favorite: Michigan State by 18.5 points

Michigan State by 18.5 points Pick ATS: Michigan State (-17.5)

Bet on the Michigan State-Oakland spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena TV Channel:

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. No. 25 Clemson Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Clemson 72, South Carolina 69

Clemson 72, South Carolina 69 Projected Favorite: Clemson by 3 points

Clemson by 3 points Pick ATS: Clemson (-1.5)

Bet on the South Carolina-Clemson spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Colonial Life Arena TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5 Duke Blue Devils vs. George Mason Patriots

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Duke 77, George Mason 63

Duke 77, George Mason 63 Projected Favorite: Duke by 14.8 points

Duke by 14.8 points Pick ATS: George Mason (+19.5)

Bet on the Duke-George Mason spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 22 Dayton Flyers vs. UNLV Rebels

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Dayton 80, UNLV 67

Dayton 80, UNLV 67 Projected Favorite: Dayton by 13.2 points

Dayton by 13.2 points Pick ATS: Dayton (-11.5)

Bet on the Dayton-UNLV spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Venue: UD Arena

UD Arena TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Peacock

No. 2 Auburn Tigers vs. Georgia State Panthers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Auburn 91, Georgia State 61

Auburn 91, Georgia State 61 Projected Favorite: Auburn by 30 points

Bet on the Auburn-Georgia State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Neville Arena TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 18 UCLA Bruins vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: UCLA 91, Prairie View A&M 61

UCLA 91, Prairie View A&M 61 Projected Favorite: UCLA by 30.1 points

Bet on the UCLA-Prairie View A&M spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Pauley Pavilion

Pauley Pavilion TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: