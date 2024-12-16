Thunder vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Sunday, Dec. 29 Published 9:27 am Monday, December 16, 2024

On Sunday, December 29, 2024, the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder (20-5) will look to hold off their closest rival in that conference, the Memphis Grizzlies (18-9), at 7:00 PM ET on FDSOK and FDSSE.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Tickets

Date: Sunday, December 29, 2024

Sunday, December 29, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSOK and FDSSE

FDSOK and FDSSE Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Favorite: –

Thunder vs. Grizzlies 2024-25 Stats

Thunder Grizzlies 115.6 Points Avg. 122.1 103.5 Points Allowed Avg. 113.7 46.5% Field Goal % 48.6% 35.1% Three Point % 35.8%

Thunder’s Top Players

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s statline this season includes 30.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game for the Thunder.

Jalen Williams is responsible for 21.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and five assists per game.

Luguentz Dort is the top active three-point shooter for the Thunder, knocking down 2.2 per game.

Oklahoma City’s blocks tend to come from Chet Holmgren, who averages 2.6 per game. Williams is a primary source of steals for Oklahoma City, averaging two steals a contest.

Grizzlies’ Top Players

Jaren Jackson Jr. scores 22 points per game. He also contributes 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game this season.

This season, Santi Aldama has a statline of 13.2 points, three assists and 7.3 rebounds per game.

In addition, Scotty Pippen Jr. chips in with 10.3 points, 5.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Jaylen Wells averages 1.8 made threes per game.

Jackson’s 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game are key to the Grizzlies’ defensive effort.

Thunder Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/19 Magic – Away – 12/20 Heat – Away – 12/23 Wizards – Home – 12/26 Pacers – Away – 12/28 Hornets – Away – 12/29 Grizzlies – Home – 12/31 Timberwolves – Home – 1/2 Clippers – Home – 1/3 Knicks – Home – 1/5 Celtics – Home – 1/8 Cavaliers – Away –

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/19 Warriors – Home – 12/21 Hawks – Away – 12/23 Clippers – Home – 12/26 Raptors – Home – 12/27 Pelicans – Away – 12/29 Thunder – Away – 12/31 Suns – Away – 1/3 Kings – Away – 1/4 Warriors – Away – 1/6 Mavericks – Home – 1/9 Rockets – Home –

