Thunder vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Sunday, Dec. 29
Published 9:27 am Monday, December 16, 2024
On Sunday, December 29, 2024, the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder (20-5) will look to hold off their closest rival in that conference, the Memphis Grizzlies (18-9), at 7:00 PM ET on FDSOK and FDSSE.
Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Sunday, December 29, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSOK and FDSSE
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
- Favorite: –
Thunder vs. Grizzlies 2024-25 Stats
|Thunder
|Grizzlies
|115.6
|Points Avg.
|122.1
|103.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.7
|46.5%
|Field Goal %
|48.6%
|35.1%
|Three Point %
|35.8%
Thunder’s Top Players
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s statline this season includes 30.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game for the Thunder.
- Jalen Williams is responsible for 21.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and five assists per game.
- Luguentz Dort is the top active three-point shooter for the Thunder, knocking down 2.2 per game.
- Oklahoma City’s blocks tend to come from Chet Holmgren, who averages 2.6 per game. Williams is a primary source of steals for Oklahoma City, averaging two steals a contest.
Grizzlies’ Top Players
- Jaren Jackson Jr. scores 22 points per game. He also contributes 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game this season.
- This season, Santi Aldama has a statline of 13.2 points, three assists and 7.3 rebounds per game.
- In addition, Scotty Pippen Jr. chips in with 10.3 points, 5.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.
- Jaylen Wells averages 1.8 made threes per game.
- Jackson’s 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game are key to the Grizzlies’ defensive effort.
Thunder Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|12/19
|Magic
|–
|Away
|–
|12/20
|Heat
|–
|Away
|–
|12/23
|Wizards
|–
|Home
|–
|12/26
|Pacers
|–
|Away
|–
|12/28
|Hornets
|–
|Away
|–
|12/29
|Grizzlies
|–
|Home
|–
|12/31
|Timberwolves
|–
|Home
|–
|1/2
|Clippers
|–
|Home
|–
|1/3
|Knicks
|–
|Home
|–
|1/5
|Celtics
|–
|Home
|–
|1/8
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
Grizzlies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|12/19
|Warriors
|–
|Home
|–
|12/21
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|12/23
|Clippers
|–
|Home
|–
|12/26
|Raptors
|–
|Home
|–
|12/27
|Pelicans
|–
|Away
|–
|12/29
|Thunder
|–
|Away
|–
|12/31
|Suns
|–
|Away
|–
|1/3
|Kings
|–
|Away
|–
|1/4
|Warriors
|–
|Away
|–
|1/6
|Mavericks
|–
|Home
|–
|1/9
|Rockets
|–
|Home
|–
