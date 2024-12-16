Roman Josi Injury Status – Predators vs. Rangers Injury Report December 17
Published 9:42 pm Monday, December 16, 2024
The Nashville Predators (8-17-6) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report, including Roman Josi, heading into a Tuesday, December 17 matchup with the New York Rangers (15-14-1) at Bridgestone Arena. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Roman Josi
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Alexander Carrier
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Email newsletter signup
Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.
New York Rangers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|K’Andre Miller
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Urho Vaakanainen
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Artemi Panarin
|LW
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Predators vs. Rangers Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators rank 31st in the NHL with 70 goals scored (2.3 per game).
- Defensively, Nashville has given up 98 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 20th in league play.
- They have the league’s 31st-ranked goal differential at -28.
Rangers Season Insights
- The Rangers’ 92 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 17th in the league.
- New York’s total of 91 goals given up (3.0 per game) ranks 14th in the league.
- Their +1 goal differential is 16th in the league.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Predators vs. Rangers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-115)
|Rangers (-105)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.