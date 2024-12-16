Memphis vs. West Virginia Frisco Bowl Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Tuesday, Dec. 17 Published 9:03 am Monday, December 16, 2024

When the No. 25 Memphis Tigers play the West Virginia Mountaineers at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 17, our computer model predicts the Tigers will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Memphis vs. West Virginia Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Toss Up (59) Memphis 32, West Virginia 28

Memphis Betting Info (2024)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Tigers a 66.2% chance to win.

The Tigers have beaten the spread five times in 11 games.

In games it is played as 4.5-point favorites or more, Memphis has an ATS record of 3-6.

The Tigers have seen six of their 11 games hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 59 points, 1.5 more than the average point total for Memphis games this season.

West Virginia Betting Info (2024)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 38.2% chance of a victory for the Mountaineers.

The Mountaineers are 5-7-0 against the spread this season.

West Virginia is 2-1 against the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year.

Mountaineers games have gone over the point total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).

West Virginia games this year have averaged an over/under of 57.2 points, 1.8 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Tigers vs. Mountaineers 2024 Scoring Averages

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Memphis 35.2 22.8 38.5 17 28.3 23.7 West Virginia 28.5 31.1 27.3 26 34 38

