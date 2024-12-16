How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 17

Published 4:48 pm Monday, December 16, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Tuesday, December 17

Ranked teams will be on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule in five games, including the Michigan Wolverines playing the Oklahoma Sooners.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 5 LSU Tigers at Seton Hall Pirates

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Samford Bulldogs at No. 12 TCU Horned Frogs

La Salle Explorers at No. 6 Texas Longhorns

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Iowa State Cyclones at No. 4 UConn Huskies

  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: Fox Sports 1

No. 20 Michigan Wolverines at No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Tuesday, December 17

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 17

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. New York Rangers on TV or Streaming Live - December 17

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. New York Rangers on TV or Streaming Live – December 17

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Tuesday, December 17

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 17

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Sunday, Dec. 29

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Sunday, Dec. 29

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow