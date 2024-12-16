How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 17 Published 4:48 pm Monday, December 16, 2024

Ranked teams will be on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule in five games, including the Michigan Wolverines playing the Oklahoma Sooners.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 5 LSU Tigers at Seton Hall Pirates

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Samford Bulldogs at No. 12 TCU Horned Frogs

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

La Salle Explorers at No. 6 Texas Longhorns

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Iowa State Cyclones at No. 4 UConn Huskies

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

No. 20 Michigan Wolverines at No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: