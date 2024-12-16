How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 17

Published 7:44 pm Monday, December 16, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Tuesday, December 17

Tuesday’s college basketball slate includes nine games with a ranked team in action. Among those contests is the Western Carolina Catamounts taking on the Tennessee Volunteers.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Western Carolina Catamounts at No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Southern Jaguars at No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

North Carolina Tar Heels at No. 7 Florida Gators

Oakland Golden Grizzlies at No. 20 Michigan State Spartans

No. 25 Clemson Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks

George Mason Patriots at No. 5 Duke Blue Devils

UNLV Rebels at No. 22 Dayton Flyers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

Georgia State Panthers at No. 2 Auburn Tigers

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Prairie View A&M Panthers at No. 18 UCLA Bruins

  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. New York Rangers on TV or Streaming Live - December 17

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. New York Rangers on TV or Streaming Live – December 17

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Tuesday, December 17

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 17

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Tuesday, December 17

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 17

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Sunday, Dec. 29

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Sunday, Dec. 29

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow