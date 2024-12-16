How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 17

Published 10:30 am Monday, December 16, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Tuesday, December 17

Only one AAC game is on Monday’s college basketball slate. That matchup is the Alcorn State Braves playing the Rice Owls at Tudor Fieldhouse.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s AAC Games

Alcorn State Braves at Rice Owls

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Sunday, Dec. 29

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Sunday, Dec. 29

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 16

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 16

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Monday, December 16

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, December 16

How to Watch AAC Women's College Basketball Games - Monday, December 16

How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, December 16

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow