How to Pick the Predators vs. Rangers Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 17 Published 10:21 am Monday, December 16, 2024

Before the puck drops at 8:00 PM ET in Tuesday’s contest between the Nashville Predators and the New York Rangers, here are the best bets you should be thinking about, whether you’re wanting to place a single wager or have your eyes set on building a parlay.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Predators vs. Rangers Picks

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.8 goals)

Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Tuesday’s total (5.5 goals) 12 times this season.

This season, 17 of New York’s games have featured more than 5.5 goals.

The Predators score 2.26 goals per game, compared to the Rangers’ average of 3.07, adding up to 0.2 fewer goals than this contest’s over/under of 5.5.

The 6.2 goals per game these two teams are giving up on average are 0.7 more than the over/under for this contest.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -115

The Predators have been victorious in seven of their 18 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (38.9%).

When playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter, Nashville has put together a 7-11 record (winning only 38.9% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability for this game says the Predators have a 53.5% chance to win.

Rangers Moneyline: -104

New York has pulled off an upset victory once when playing as the moneyline underdog this season (in four games as the underdog).

When the Rangers’ moneyline odds are -104 or longer, they have won a single game in four opportunities.

New York has a 51.0% chance to win this matchup (implied from the moneyline odds).

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nashville 4, New York 3

Predators Points Leaders

With seven goals and 16 assists this season, Roman Josi is one of Nashville’s leading contributors (23 points).

Filip Forsberg has 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) to add to the team’s scoring efforts.

On 94 shots (for seven goals) and 11 assists, Jonathan Marchessault has recorded 18 points this season.

As Nashville’s top goalie, Juuse Saros has recorded 6 wins and 14 losses this season while allowing 67 goals with 658 saves.

Rangers Points Leaders

Artemi Panarin has recorded 15 goals (0.5 per game) and dished out 20 assists (0.7 per game), taking 3.1 shots per game and shooting 16%. That makes him among the leaders for New York with 35 total points (1.2 per game).

Adam Fox’s 25 points this season, including one goal and 24 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for New York.

Will Cuylle has 11 goals and 12 assists, for a season point total of 23.

Igor Shesterkin has a .906 save percentage (25th in the league), with 617 total saves, while conceding 64 goals (3.1 goals against average). He has compiled a 10-11-1 record between the posts for New York this season.

Predators’ Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/10/2024 Flames L 4-3 Home -189 12/12/2024 Stars W 4-1 Away +181 12/14/2024 Avalanche L 5-2 Away +146 12/17/2024 Rangers – Home -115 12/19/2024 Penguins – Home – 12/21/2024 Kings – Home – 12/23/2024 Hurricanes – Home –

Rangers’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/11/2024 Sabres W 3-2 Away -148 12/14/2024 Kings L 5-1 Home -110 12/15/2024 Blues L 3-2 Away -135 12/17/2024 Predators – Away -104 12/20/2024 Stars – Away – 12/22/2024 Hurricanes – Home – 12/23/2024 Devils – Away –

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville vs. New York Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: