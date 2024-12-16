How to Pick the Predators vs. Rangers Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 17
Published 10:21 am Monday, December 16, 2024
Before the puck drops at 8:00 PM ET in Tuesday’s contest between the Nashville Predators and the New York Rangers, here are the best bets you should be thinking about, whether you’re wanting to place a single wager or have your eyes set on building a parlay.
Predators vs. Rangers Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.8 goals)
- Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Tuesday’s total (5.5 goals) 12 times this season.
- This season, 17 of New York’s games have featured more than 5.5 goals.
- The Predators score 2.26 goals per game, compared to the Rangers’ average of 3.07, adding up to 0.2 fewer goals than this contest’s over/under of 5.5.
- The 6.2 goals per game these two teams are giving up on average are 0.7 more than the over/under for this contest.
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -115
- The Predators have been victorious in seven of their 18 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (38.9%).
- When playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter, Nashville has put together a 7-11 record (winning only 38.9% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probability for this game says the Predators have a 53.5% chance to win.
Rangers Moneyline: -104
- New York has pulled off an upset victory once when playing as the moneyline underdog this season (in four games as the underdog).
- When the Rangers’ moneyline odds are -104 or longer, they have won a single game in four opportunities.
- New York has a 51.0% chance to win this matchup (implied from the moneyline odds).
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Nashville 4, New York 3
Predators Points Leaders
- With seven goals and 16 assists this season, Roman Josi is one of Nashville’s leading contributors (23 points).
- Filip Forsberg has 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) to add to the team’s scoring efforts.
- On 94 shots (for seven goals) and 11 assists, Jonathan Marchessault has recorded 18 points this season.
- As Nashville’s top goalie, Juuse Saros has recorded 6 wins and 14 losses this season while allowing 67 goals with 658 saves.
Rangers Points Leaders
- Artemi Panarin has recorded 15 goals (0.5 per game) and dished out 20 assists (0.7 per game), taking 3.1 shots per game and shooting 16%. That makes him among the leaders for New York with 35 total points (1.2 per game).
- Adam Fox’s 25 points this season, including one goal and 24 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for New York.
- Will Cuylle has 11 goals and 12 assists, for a season point total of 23.
- Igor Shesterkin has a .906 save percentage (25th in the league), with 617 total saves, while conceding 64 goals (3.1 goals against average). He has compiled a 10-11-1 record between the posts for New York this season.
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|12/10/2024
|Flames
|L 4-3
|Home
|-189
|12/12/2024
|Stars
|W 4-1
|Away
|+181
|12/14/2024
|Avalanche
|L 5-2
|Away
|+146
|12/17/2024
|Rangers
|–
|Home
|-115
|12/19/2024
|Penguins
|–
|Home
|–
|12/21/2024
|Kings
|–
|Home
|–
|12/23/2024
|Hurricanes
|–
|Home
|–
Rangers’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|12/11/2024
|Sabres
|W 3-2
|Away
|-148
|12/14/2024
|Kings
|L 5-1
|Home
|-110
|12/15/2024
|Blues
|L 3-2
|Away
|-135
|12/17/2024
|Predators
|–
|Away
|-104
|12/20/2024
|Stars
|–
|Away
|–
|12/22/2024
|Hurricanes
|–
|Home
|–
|12/23/2024
|Devils
|–
|Away
|–
Nashville vs. New York Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
