December 16 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 8:46 am Monday, December 16, 2024

The NHL slate on Monday, which includes the Washington Capitals squaring off against the Dallas Stars, should provide some fireworks.

Here you can find info on live coverage of all of Monday’s NHL action.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch December 16 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Washington Capitals @ Dallas Stars 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Florida Panthers @ Edmonton Oilers 8:30 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Colorado Avalanche @ Vancouver Canucks 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

id: