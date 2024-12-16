College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, December 16

Published 3:54 am Monday, December 16, 2024

By Data Skrive

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, December 16

The AAC basketball lineup on Monday is not one to miss. The outings include the Alcorn State Braves squaring off against the Rice Owls at Tudor Fieldhouse, and there are picks against the spread available below.



AAC Picks ATS Today



Pick: Alcorn State +17.5 vs. Rice

  • Matchup: Alcorn State Braves at Rice Owls
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Rice by 14.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Rice -17.5
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 16
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+





