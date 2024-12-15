Ole Miss vs. South Alabama Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – December 15 Published 1:46 pm Sunday, December 15, 2024

Sunday’s game that pits the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (6-3) against the South Alabama Jaguars (3-5) at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-51 in favor of Ole Miss, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 15.

According to our computer prediction, South Alabama is projected to cover the spread (38.5) versus Ole Miss. The two sides are expected to go under the 131.5 over/under.

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ole Miss vs. South Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 15, 2024

Sunday, December 15, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss Line: Ole Miss -38.5

Ole Miss -38.5 Point total: 131.5

Place your bets on any women’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Ole Miss vs. South Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction:

Ole Miss 79, South Alabama 51

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. South Alabama

Pick ATS: South Alabama (+38.5)

South Alabama (+38.5) Pick OU: Under (131.5)

The two teams combine to score 141.6 points per game, 10.1 more points than this matchup’s total.

Bet on this or any women’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels are outscoring opponents by 28.7 points per game with a +258 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.1 points per game (48th in college basketball) and allow 48.4 per outing (second in college basketball).

The 37.8 rebounds per game Ole Miss averages rank 37th in college basketball, and are 9.8 more than the 28 its opponents pull down per contest.

Ole Miss knocks down 6 three-pointers per game (181st in college basketball), 2.9 more than its opponents (3.1).

The Rebels’ 92.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 65th in college basketball, and the 58 points they allow per 100 possessions rank second in college basketball.

Ole Miss has committed 9.2 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.7 (34th in college basketball action) while forcing 21.9 (23rd in college basketball).

South Alabama Performance Insights

The Jaguars’ -9 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 64.5 points per game (210th in college basketball) while giving up 65.6 per outing (225th in college basketball).

South Alabama ranks 46th in the nation at 37.5 rebounds per game. That’s 3.2 more than the 34.3 its opponents average.

South Alabama knocks down 1.1 more threes per contest than the opposition, 6.4 (159th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 5.3.

South Alabama has committed 19.3 turnovers per game (324th in college basketball), 3.3 more than the 16 it forces (217th in college basketball).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: