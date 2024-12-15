NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 16 Published 9:26 pm Sunday, December 15, 2024

The contests in a Monday NBA slate that shouldn’t be missed include the Chicago Bulls squaring off against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.

Don’t miss out on all of the NBA action today. We’ve got the inside scoop on the betting insights you need to get an edge.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 16

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Spread: 76ers -2.5

76ers -2.5 Spread Pick: Hornets (Projected to win by 2.8 points)

Hornets (Projected to win by 2.8 points) Total: 213.5 points

213.5 points Total Pick: Over (217.4 total projected points)

Over (217.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: FDSSE and NBCS-PH

FDSSE and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat

Spread: Heat -4.5

Heat -4.5 Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 0.6 points)

Heat (Projected to win by 0.6 points) Total: 218.5 points

218.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.4 total projected points)

Over (222.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSSUN

FDSDET and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls

Spread: Raptors -1.5

Raptors -1.5 Spread Pick: Raptors (Projected to win by 0.8 points)

Raptors (Projected to win by 0.8 points) Total: 238.5 points

238.5 points Total Pick: Over (234.9 total projected points)

Over (234.9 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: CHSN and TSN

CHSN and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Spread: Cavaliers -10.5

Cavaliers -10.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 5.6 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 5.6 points) Total: 220.5 points

220.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.8 total projected points)

Over (228.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and FDSOH

YES and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets

Spread: Nuggets -1.5

Nuggets -1.5 Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 0.6 points)

Kings (Projected to win by 0.6 points) Total: 237.5 points

237.5 points Total Pick: Over (232 total projected points)

Over (232 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ALT2

NBCS-CA and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz

Spread: Clippers -8.5

Clippers -8.5 Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 11.5 points)

Clippers (Projected to win by 11.5 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.7 total projected points)

Over (222.7 total projected points) Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: FDSSC and KJZZ

FDSSC and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

