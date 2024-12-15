NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 16
Published 9:26 pm Sunday, December 15, 2024
The contests in a Monday NBA slate that shouldn’t be missed include the Chicago Bulls squaring off against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.
Don’t miss out on all of the NBA action today. We’ve got the inside scoop on the betting insights you need to get an edge.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 16
Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Spread: 76ers -2.5
- Spread Pick: Hornets (Projected to win by 2.8 points)
- Total: 213.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (217.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: FDSSE and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat
- Spread: Heat -4.5
- Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 0.6 points)
- Total: 218.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls
- Spread: Raptors -1.5
- Spread Pick: Raptors (Projected to win by 0.8 points)
- Total: 238.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (234.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: CHSN and TSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Spread: Cavaliers -10.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 5.6 points)
- Total: 220.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets
- Spread: Nuggets -1.5
- Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 0.6 points)
- Total: 237.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ALT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz
- Spread: Clippers -8.5
- Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 11.5 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: FDSSC and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
