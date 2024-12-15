Memphis vs. West Virginia: Odds, spread, and over/under | Frisco Bowl Published 3:24 am Sunday, December 15, 2024

The oddsmakers think the Frisco Bowl between the Memphis Tigers and West Virginia Mountaineers will be a relatively close one, with the Tigers favored by 4.5 points. Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas will host the matchup on December 17, 2024, starting at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. An over/under of 59 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. West Virginia matchup.

Memphis vs. West Virginia Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream:

City: Frisco, Texas

Frisco, Texas Venue: Toyota Stadium

Memphis vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. West Virginia Betting Trends

Memphis has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

When playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this season, the Tigers have an ATS record of 3-6.

West Virginia has put together a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

