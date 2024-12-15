Memphis vs. West Virginia Frisco Bowl Best Bets, Predictions & Odds – Dec. 17 Published 12:23 am Sunday, December 15, 2024

The Memphis Tigers will play the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Frisco Bowl. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Memphis vs. West Virginia

Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Frisco, Texas

Frisco, Texas Venue: Toyota Stadium

Memphis vs. West Virginia Prediction & Moneyline Pick

Prediction: Memphis 32, West Virginia 28

Memphis 32, West Virginia 28 Memphis is -202 on the moneyline, and West Virginia is +168.

Memphis has been the moneyline favorite nine total times this season. It has gone 7-2 in those games.

The Tigers are 7-2 (winning 77.8% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline favorite of -202 or shorter.

This season, West Virginia has been the underdog nine times and won four of those games.

The Mountaineers have a record of 2-1 when they’re set as an underdog of +168 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 66.9%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: West Virginia (+5)



In 11 Memphis games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Tigers are 3-6 ATS when favored by 5 points or more this season.

In West Virginia’s 12 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Mountaineers have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (59)

Over (59) Five of Memphis’ games this season have gone over Tuesday’s total of 59 points.

In the West Virginia’s 12 games this season, six have finished with more combined scoring than Tuesday’s over/under of 59.

Together, the two teams combine for 63.7 points per game, 4.7 points more than the total of 59 for this matchup.

Key Stats Splits

Memphis Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.5 59.2 55.6 Implied Total AVG 35.3 37.7 32.4 ATS Record 5-6-0 2-4-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-5-0 3-3-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-2 6-0 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-0 0-0 2-0 West Virginia Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.2 55.6 59.4 Implied Total AVG 31.8 32 31.6 ATS Record 5-7-0 2-5-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 7-4-1 4-3-0 3-1-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-5 1-4 3-1

