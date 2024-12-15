Memphis vs. Ole Miss Basketball Tickets – Saturday, December 28 Published 8:04 am Sunday, December 15, 2024

The Ole Miss Rebels (9-1) will face the Memphis Tigers (8-2) on Saturday, December 28, 2024 at FedExForum. The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM ET and air on ESPN2.

Memphis vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, December 28, 2024

Saturday, December 28, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Memphis vs. Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats

Memphis Stat Ole Miss 81.1 Points For 82.7 77.1 Points Against 64.2 47.2% Field Goal % 46.5% 43.3% Opponent Field Goal % 40.5% 44.3% Three Point % 37.1% 36% Opponent Three Point % 30.6%

Memphis’ Top Players

The Tigers points and assists leader is PJ Haggerty. He averages 21.9 points per game and contributes 3.5 assists.

Memphis’ rebounding leader is Dain Dainja, who grabs 6.3 per game.

The Tigers are led by Tyrese Hunter from beyond the arc. He makes 3.2 shots from deep per game.

Memphis’ blocks leader is Moussa Cisse, who averages 1.4 per game. Haggerty leads the team averaging 2.2 steals an outing.

Ole Miss’ Top Players

Sean Pedulla outpaced his teammates on the Rebels scoring front by putting up 14.4 points per game. He adds 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this season.

Jaemyn Brakefield (5.5 rebounds per game) and Jaylen Murray (4.7 assists per game) are the Ole Miss leaders in rebounds and assists.

Pedulla is tops from three-point range for the Rebels, hitting 2.8 treys per game.

Pedulla tops Ole Miss in steals with 2.2 per game, and Dre Davis leads the squad in blocks with 0.9 per game.

id: