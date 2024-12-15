Memphis vs. Ole Miss Basketball Tickets – Saturday, December 28

Published 8:04 am Sunday, December 15, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Ole Miss Rebels (9-1) will face the Memphis Tigers (8-2) on Saturday, December 28, 2024 at FedExForum. The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM ET and air on ESPN2.

Memphis vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Tickets

Memphis vs. Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats

Memphis Stat Ole Miss
81.1 Points For 82.7
77.1 Points Against 64.2
47.2% Field Goal % 46.5%
43.3% Opponent Field Goal % 40.5%
44.3% Three Point % 37.1%
36% Opponent Three Point % 30.6%

Memphis’ Top Players

  • The Tigers points and assists leader is PJ Haggerty. He averages 21.9 points per game and contributes 3.5 assists.
  • Memphis’ rebounding leader is Dain Dainja, who grabs 6.3 per game.
  • The Tigers are led by Tyrese Hunter from beyond the arc. He makes 3.2 shots from deep per game.
  • Memphis’ blocks leader is Moussa Cisse, who averages 1.4 per game. Haggerty leads the team averaging 2.2 steals an outing.

Ole Miss’ Top Players

  • Sean Pedulla outpaced his teammates on the Rebels scoring front by putting up 14.4 points per game. He adds 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this season.
  • Jaemyn Brakefield (5.5 rebounds per game) and Jaylen Murray (4.7 assists per game) are the Ole Miss leaders in rebounds and assists.
  • Pedulla is tops from three-point range for the Rebels, hitting 2.8 treys per game.
  • Pedulla tops Ole Miss in steals with 2.2 per game, and Dre Davis leads the squad in blocks with 0.9 per game.

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2024 @ Clemson W 87-82 Littlejohn Coliseum
12/18/2024 @ Virginia John Paul Jones Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/21/2024 Mississippi State FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/28/2024 Ole Miss FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/2/2025 @ Florida Atlantic Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/5/2025 North Texas FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2024 Southern Miss W 77-46 Mississippi Coast Coliseum
12/17/2024 Southern The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/21/2024 Queens The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/28/2024 @ Memphis FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/4/2025 Georgia The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/8/2025 @ Arkansas Bud Walton Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

