How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, December 16

SEC teams will be in action in two games on Monday in college basketball action. That includes the UNC Greensboro Spartans playing the Georgia Bulldogs at Stegeman Coliseum.

Today’s SEC Games

UNC Greensboro Spartans at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Texas Southern Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

