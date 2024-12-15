How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, December 16

Published 7:49 pm Sunday, December 15, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Monday, December 16

SEC teams will be in action in two games on Monday in college basketball action. That includes the UNC Greensboro Spartans playing the Georgia Bulldogs at Stegeman Coliseum.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

UNC Greensboro Spartans at Georgia Bulldogs

  • Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Texas Southern Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch AAC Women's College Basketball Games - Monday, December 16

How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, December 16

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Monday, December 16

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, December 16

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Sunday, December 15

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 15

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. South Alabama Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - December 15

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. South Alabama Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 15

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow