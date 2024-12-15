How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 15 Published 4:44 am Sunday, December 15, 2024

Just one SEC game is on Sunday’s college basketball schedule. That contest is the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions squaring off against the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Texas Longhorns

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

