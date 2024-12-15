How to Watch Ole Miss vs. South Alabama Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 15 Published 3:45 am Sunday, December 15, 2024

The Ole Miss Rebels (6-3) will be trying to build on a four-game home winning run when taking on the South Alabama Jaguars (3-5) on Sunday, December 15, 2024 at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

If you want to know how to watch this game, you can find it on SEC Network +.

Ole Miss vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi How to watch on TV: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +

Ole Miss 2023-24 Stats

The Rebels outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game last season, with a +301 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.5 points per game (116th in college basketball) and allowed 59.4 per outing (65th in college basketball).

At 36.2 rebounds per game and 28 rebounds allowed, Ole Miss was 34th and 29th in the nation, respectively, last season.

With 15 turnovers committed per game and 15.8 turnovers forced last season, Ole Miss was 177th and 126th in the country, respectively.

The Rebels knocked down 1.3 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 3.1 (354th in college basketball) compared to their opponents’ 4.4.

The Rebels averaged 84.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (137th in college basketball), and conceded 72.9 points per 100 possessions (27th in college basketball).

South Alabama 2023-24 Stats

The Jaguars were outscored by 10.8 points per game last season with a -346 scoring differential overall. They put up 60.7 points per game (262nd in college basketball) and gave up 71.5 per contest (318th in college basketball).

With 32.1 rebounds per game, South Alabama ranked 191st in the nation. It ceded 35.8 rebounds per contest, which ranked 318th in college basketball.

South Alabama committed 18.4 turnovers per game (16th-worst in college basketball), and forced 14.3 turnovers per game (221st-ranked).

The Jaguars connected on 5.7 three-pointers per game (189th in college basketball) at a 30.2% rate (207th in college basketball), compared to the 5.5 their opponents made while shooting 28.9% from beyond the arc.

The Jaguars’ 72.3 points per 100 possessions on offense ranked 323rd in college basketball, and the 85.2 points they allowed per 100 possessions ranked 294th in college basketball.

Ole Miss’ Top Players (2023-24)

Rebels Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Marquesha Davis 33 14 4.7 1.2 1.5 0.6 0.3 Madison Scott 32 12.8 6.4 3.4 0.8 0.6 0.1 Kennedy Todd-Williams 33 10.6 4.9 2.3 1.3 0.6 0.6 Kirsten Deans 6 9.3 3.8 3.8 1.3 0.2 1.3 Snudda Collins 29 9.2 1.7 0.9 0.6 0.6 1.1

South Alabama’s Top Players (2023-24)

Jaguars Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kelsey Thompson 28 12 4.5 2.4 1.1 0.1 1 Rachel Leggett 30 10.4 5.7 1.3 1.1 0.3 0.5 Jordan Rosier 32 10.3 2.3 1.5 0.8 0.1 2.5 Michiyah Simmons 32 9.3 2.9 2.1 0.8 0.1 0.9 Zena Elias 19 6.6 7.5 0.8 0.9 0.7 0

Ole Miss’ Upcoming Schedule

December 15 vs. South Alabama at 3:00 PM ET

December 21 vs. Mississippi Valley State at 1:00 PM ET

December 30 vs. Alcorn State at 7:30 PM ET

January 2 at Auburn at 7:00 PM ET

January 5 at Texas A&M at 3:00 PM ET

January 9 vs. Vanderbilt at 7:30 PM ET

South Alabama’s Upcoming Schedule

December 15 at Ole Miss at 3:00 PM ET

December 19 at Stetson at 11:00 AM ET

December 20 vs. Bethune-Cookman at 1:15 PM ET

December 29 at Old Dominion at 1:00 PM ET

January 2 vs. Appalachian State at 3:00 PM ET

January 4 vs. Coastal Carolina at 3:00 PM ET

