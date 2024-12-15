How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, December 16
Published 7:49 pm Sunday, December 15, 2024
The Monday college basketball schedule includes two games featuring an AAC team on the court. Among those contests is the UTSA Roadrunners taking on the Stanford Cardinal.
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s AAC Games
Winthrop Eagles at Charlotte 49ers
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
UTSA Roadrunners at Stanford Cardinal
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACC Network X
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
id: