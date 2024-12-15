How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 15 Published 12:43 am Sunday, December 15, 2024

The Arkansas State Red Wolves and the UAB Blazers take the court in one of three games on the college basketball slate on Sunday that feature AAC teams.

Today’s AAC Games

Temple Owls at Hofstra Pride

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: MSG

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo

UTSA Roadrunners at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Arkansas State Red Wolves at UAB Blazers

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

id: