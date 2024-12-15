How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 15
Published 12:43 am Sunday, December 15, 2024
The Arkansas State Red Wolves and the UAB Blazers take the court in one of three games on the college basketball slate on Sunday that feature AAC teams.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s AAC Games
Temple Owls at Hofstra Pride
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: MSG
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
UTSA Roadrunners at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Arkansas State Red Wolves at UAB Blazers
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
id: