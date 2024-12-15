College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 15 Published 12:47 am Sunday, December 15, 2024

In one of the exciting matchups on the SEC college basketball schedule on Sunday, the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions and Texas Longhorns take the court at Moody Center — scroll down for our ATS predictions.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: UAPB +41.5 vs. Texas

Matchup: Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Texas Longhorns

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Texas Longhorns Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas by 29.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Texas by 29.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Texas -41.5

Texas -41.5 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: December 15

December 15 TV Channel: SEC Network+

