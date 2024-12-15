Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Sunday, December 15
Published 12:20 am Sunday, December 15, 2024
There are plenty of exciting matchups on Sunday in college basketball play, including the Stonehill Skyhawks squaring off against the Boston College Eagles — that’s one of the 10 games our computer model likes in terms of picks against the spread.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Stonehill +15.5 vs. Boston College
- Matchup: Stonehill Skyhawks at Boston College Eagles
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 15
- Computer Projection: Boston College by 7.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Boston College (-15.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
ATS Pick: Arkansas State +3.5 vs. UAB
- Matchup: Arkansas State Red Wolves at UAB Blazers
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: December 15
- Computer Projection: Arkansas State by 3.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UAB (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Illinois State +2.5 vs. Saint Louis
- Matchup: Saint Louis Billikens at Illinois State Redbirds
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: December 15
- Computer Projection: Illinois State by 4.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Louis (-2.5)
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Akron +1.5 vs. Milwaukee
- Matchup: Akron Zips vs. Milwaukee Panthers
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Date: December 15
- Computer Projection: Akron by 3.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Milwaukee (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Rhode Island -9.5 vs. Cent. Conn. St.
- Matchup: Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Rhode Island Rams
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 15
- Computer Projection: Rhode Island by 14.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Rhode Island (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: Norfolk State +2.5 vs. Northern Kentucky
- Matchup: Norfolk State Spartans at Northern Kentucky Norse
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 15
- Computer Projection: Norfolk State by 1.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Northern Kentucky (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Campbell -5.5 vs. Morgan State
- Matchup: Campbell Fighting Camels at Morgan State Bears
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 15
- Computer Projection: Campbell by 9.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Campbell (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Presbyterian +15.5 vs. Miami (FL)
- Matchup: Presbyterian Blue Hose at Miami Hurricanes
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 15
- Computer Projection: Miami (FL) by 11.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Miami (FL) (-15.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
ATS Pick: Georgia Tech +6.5 vs. Northwestern
- Matchup: Northwestern Wildcats vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 15
- Computer Projection: Northwestern by 3.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Northwestern (-6.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Virginia Tech -12.5 vs. Navy
- Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at Virginia Tech Hokies
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: December 15
- Computer Projection: Virginia Tech by 15.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Virginia Tech (-12.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.