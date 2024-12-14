Will Will Levis Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 1:27 pm Saturday, December 14, 2024

Will Levis was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Tennessee Titans play the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. Seeking Levis’ stats? Here’s everything you need to know.

Entering Week 15, Levis is averaging 182.7 passing yards per game (1,827 total). Other season stats include 12 TD passes, nine interceptions and a 63.6% completion percentage (173-for-272), plus 39 carries for 175 yards.

Will Levis Injury Status: Full Participation in Practice

Levis is currently listed on this week’s injury report (full participation in practice, shoulder). His game status was not listed on the latest report.

Titans vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo Spread: Bengals -5

Bengals -5 Total: 46.5 points

Levis 2024 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 173 272 63.6% 1,827 12 9 6.7 39 175 0

Levis Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 19 32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 19 28 192 1 1 4 38 0 Week 3 @Packers 26 34 260 2 2 3 12 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 3 4 25 0 1 2 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 16 27 95 1 1 3 15 0 Week 10 @Chargers 18 23 175 2 0 5 41 0 Week 11 @Vikings 17 31 295 1 1 7 18 0 Week 12 @Texans 18 24 278 2 1 8 10 0 Week 13 @Commanders 18 37 212 2 0 2 -3 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 19 32 168 0 0 1 3 0

