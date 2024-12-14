Will Tyler Boyd Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates

Published 1:27 pm Saturday, December 14, 2024

By Data Skrive

Tyler Boyd was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Tennessee Titans’ Week 15 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Seeking Boyd’s stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Boyd’s season stats include 317 yards on 33 receptions (9.6 per catch) and zero touchdowns, plus one carry for three yards. He has been targeted 47 times.

Tyler Boyd Injury Status: Full Participation in Practice

  • Boyd (full participation in practice, foot) appears on the injury report this week. He does not currently have a game status listed.
  • No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Titans.

Titans vs. Bengals Game Info

  • Game Day: December 15, 2024
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Spread: Bengals -5
  • Total: 46.5 points

Boyd 2024 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch
47 33 317 140 0 9.6

Boyd Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 1 @Bears 5 3 18 0
Week 2 @Jets 5 2 26 0
Week 3 @Packers 4 3 33 0
Week 4 @Dolphins 2 2 31 0
Week 6 @Colts 3 3 19 0
Week 7 @Bills 5 5 43 0
Week 8 @Lions 6 3 14 0
Week 9 @Patriots 0 0 0
Week 11 @Vikings 3 2 34 0
Week 12 @Texans 6 6 55 0
Week 13 @Commanders 4 3 37 0
Week 14 @Jaguars 4 1 7 0

