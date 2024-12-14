Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Sunday, December 15

Published 7:28 pm Saturday, December 14, 2024

By Data Skrive

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread - Sunday, December 15

There are two games featuring a ranked team on Sunday’s college basketball slate. Below, we offer against-the-spread picks for each contest.

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones vs. Omaha Mavericks

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Iowa State 88, Omaha 60
  • Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 27.8 points
  • Pick ATS: Omaha (+35.5)

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Bet on the Iowa State-Omaha spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: Ames, Iowa
  • Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 12 Oregon Ducks vs. Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Oregon 78, SFA 57
  • Projected Favorite: Oregon by 21 points
  • Pick ATS: SFA (+22.5)

Bet on the Oregon-SFA spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Location: Eugene, Oregon
  • Venue: Matthew Knight Arena
  • TV Channel: BTN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Predictions

Titans vs. Bengals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Week 15

Titans vs. Bengals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 15

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 15

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 15

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Saturday, December 14

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Saturday, December 14

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 14

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 14

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow