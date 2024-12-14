Titans vs. Bengals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 15 Published 3:36 pm Saturday, December 14, 2024

Based on our computer model, the Cincinnati Bengals will defeat the Tennessee Titans when they square off at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 15 (at 1 p.m. ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

The Bengals own the sixth-ranked scoring offense this year (27.8 points per game), and they’ve been less effective on defense, ranking fourth-worst with 27.7 points allowed per game. The Titans rank third-worst in points per game (17.5), but they’ve been better defensively, ranking 27th in the NFL with 26.3 points ceded per contest.

Titans vs. Bengals Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Titans (+5) Over (46.5) Bengals 26, Titans 24

Titans Betting Info

The Titans have a 33.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tennessee has won just two games against the spread this season.

The Titans have covered the spread once this year (1-5 ATS) when playing as at least 5-point underdogs.

In 2024, seven Tennessee games have gone over the point total.

Games involving the Titans this year have averaged 40.7 points per game, a 5.8-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Bengals Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bengals a 71.4% chance to win.

Cincinnati has compiled a 7-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Bengals have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 5-point favorites.

A total of nine out of 13 Cincinnati games this season have gone over the point total.

The point total average for Bengals games this season is 46.7, 0.2 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Titans vs. Bengals 2024 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Bengals 27.8 27.7 29.5 33.3 26.4 22.9 Titans 17.5 26.3 14.5 20.7 20 31.1

