NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Lakers Picks for December 15

The Memphis Grizzlies (18-8) are favored (-3.5) to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (13-12) at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 15, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena. The contest airs on SportsNet LA and FDSSE.

Our computer predictions below will assist you in deciding on the best bets available for Sunday’s game.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Best Bets

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 3.5)

Memphis has 18 wins in 26 games against the spread this season.

Los Angeles’ record against the spread is 10-15-0.

Against the spread as 3.5-point favorites or more, the Grizzlies are 10-5.

As a 3.5-point underdog or greater, the Lakers have two wins ATS (2-5).

Pick OU:

Over (228.5)





The Grizzlies and their opponents have gone over 228.5 combined points in 18 of 26 games this season.

The Lakers have played 11 games this season that have had more than 228.5 combined points scored.

Memphis’ games this year have an average point total of 231.4, 2.9 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

The average total for Los Angeles’ games this season is 227.3 points, 1.2 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

The Grizzlies score the most points in the NBA this season, while the Lakers’ offense racks up the 17th-most.

This contest features the league’s 20th-ranked (Lakers) and 25th-ranked (Grizzlies) scoring defenses.

Moneyline Pick: Grizzlies (-160)

This season, the Grizzlies have been favored 18 times and won 14, or 77.8%, of those games.

The Lakers have come away with one win in the 10 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Memphis has won 11 of its 15 games, or 73.3%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.

Los Angeles has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +135 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.

