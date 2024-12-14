How to Watch Troy vs. Memphis Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 14 Published 3:45 am Saturday, December 14, 2024

The Memphis Tigers (2-6) will hope to stop a four-game road skid when taking on the Troy Trojans (4-5) on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at Trojan Arena, airing at 3:00 PM ET.

Troy vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Troy 2023-24 Stats

The Trojans had a +198 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 5.9 points per game. They put up 80.9 points per game, 10th in college basketball, and gave up 75 per contest to rank 345th in college basketball.

On the glass, Troy was best in the country in rebounds (43.4 per game) last year. It was 303rd in rebounds conceded (35.2 per game).

Troy was 104th in the country in turnovers per game (13.8) and 141st in turnovers forced (15.6) last season.

The Trojans knocked down 4.9 three-pointers per game (260th in college basketball) at a 28.8% rate (265th in college basketball), compared to the 7.1 per outing their opponents made, shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc.

The Trojans ranked 104th in college basketball with 86.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 166th defensively with 80.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Memphis 2023-24 Stats

The Tigers were outscored by 1.7 points per game last season (scoring 67.6 points per game to rank 134th in college basketball while giving up 69.3 per contest to rank 284th in college basketball) and had a -51 scoring differential overall.

Last year Memphis pulled down 35.1 boards per game (64th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 33.5 rebounds per contest (254th-ranked).

Memphis averaged 15.6 turnovers per game last year (222nd-ranked in college basketball), and it forced 19.3 turnovers per contest (20th-best).

The Tigers hit 5.5 three-pointers per game (205th in college basketball), 1.6 more than their opponents (3.9).

The Tigers averaged 77.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (250th in college basketball), and allowed 79 points per 100 possessions (131st in college basketball).

Troy’s Top Players (2023-24)

Trojans Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ja’Mia Hollings 34 15.8 9.2 0.7 1.6 0.8 0.7 Makayia Hallmon 31 15.3 2.8 1.8 1 0.1 1.3 Tai’Sheka Porchia 34 14.9 8 0.7 1.3 0.5 0 Nia Daniel 33 12 3.9 1.1 1 0.6 1.1 Zay Dyer 34 6 6 0.9 0.3 0.2 0.1

Memphis’ Top Players (2023-24)

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Madison Griggs 30 16.8 3.2 2 1.8 0.2 3.1 Kai Carter 30 9.8 3.3 1.2 0.6 0.3 0.5 Alasia Smith 30 9.8 9.5 1.7 2.2 1.3 0.5 Hannah Riddick 30 7.6 3.6 0.2 0.7 0.4 0 Ki’ari Cain 30 6.3 1.9 2.5 1 0.1 0.9

Troy’s Upcoming Schedule

December 14 vs. Memphis at 3:00 PM ET

December 18 vs. Toledo at 7:00 PM ET

December 29 at JMU at 2:00 PM ET

January 2 vs. Coastal Carolina at 7:00 PM ET

January 4 vs. Marshall at 4:33 PM ET

January 9 at Appalachian State at 12:00 PM ET

Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule

December 14 at Troy at 3:00 PM ET

December 18 vs. Tennessee at 8:30 PM ET

December 21 vs. Louisville at 5:00 PM ET

January 1 vs. Wichita State at 4:00 PM ET

January 4 vs. North Texas at 3:00 PM ET

January 8 at UAB at 7:00 PM ET

