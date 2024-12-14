How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 15
Published 8:50 pm Saturday, December 14, 2024
A total of 15 games on the Sunday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan State Spartans.
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 17 Michigan State Spartans
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chattanooga Mocs at No. 24 Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
No. 6 Texas Longhorns at Richmond Spiders
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 22 NC State Wolfpack at Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Georgetown Hoyas at No. 2 UConn Huskies
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SNY
South Florida Bulls at No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 25 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Eastern Michigan Eagles at No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 15 West Virginia Mountaineers at Temple Owls
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at No. 4 LSU Tigers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
South Alabama Jaguars at No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters at No. 12 TCU Horned Frogs
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
Elon Phoenix at No. 5 USC Trojans
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
Eastern Illinois Panthers at No. 18 Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
id: