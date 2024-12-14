How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 15

Published 7:44 pm Saturday, December 14, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Sunday, December 15

The Omaha Mavericks versus the Iowa State Cyclones is one of two games on Sunday’s college basketball slate that features a ranked team on the court.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Omaha Mavericks at No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at No. 12 Oregon Ducks

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, December 15

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 15

How to Watch AAC Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, December 15

How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 15

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 15

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 15

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss on TV or Live Stream - December 14

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss on TV or Live Stream – December 14

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow