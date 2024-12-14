How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 15 Published 7:44 pm Saturday, December 14, 2024

The Omaha Mavericks versus the Iowa State Cyclones is one of two games on Sunday’s college basketball slate that features a ranked team on the court.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Omaha Mavericks at No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at No. 12 Oregon Ducks

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

