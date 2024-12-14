How to Watch the NBA Today, December 15
The NBA schedule today, including the Dallas Mavericks against the Golden State Warriors, should provide some fireworks.
You will find information on live coverage of today’s NBA action right here.
Watch the NBA Today – December 15
Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: FDSIN and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kia Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: MSG and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: FDSSW and FDSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily and KATU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, KFAA, and NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
