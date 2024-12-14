How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 15
Published 11:54 pm Saturday, December 14, 2024
The Memphis Grizzlies (18-8) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (13-12) on December 15, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Get tickets for this game at StubHub.
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- This season, the Grizzlies have a 49% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 48.1% of shots the Lakers’ opponents have made.
- In games Memphis shoots higher than 48.1% from the field, it is 14-0 overall.
- The Grizzlies are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 27th.
- The Grizzlies put up 7.6 more points per game (122.6) than the Lakers allow (115).
- Memphis has a 16-4 record when scoring more than 115 points.
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers are shooting 47.1% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 43.9% the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.
- Los Angeles has compiled a 12-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.9% from the field.
- The Lakers are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at eighth.
- The Lakers put up an average of 111.1 points per game, just 2.5 fewer points than the 113.6 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
- Los Angeles is 9-3 when it scores more than 113.6 points.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- The Grizzlies are putting up 121.7 points per game this season at home, which is 2.1 fewer points than they’re averaging away from home (123.8).
- In 2024-25, Memphis is giving up 110.9 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 117.3.
- At home, the Grizzlies are making 0.2 more three-pointers per game (13.5) than in road games (13.3). However, they own a worse three-point percentage at home (35.8%) compared to when playing on the road (36%).
Catch NBA action all season long on Max.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- The Lakers average more points per game at home (115.9) than away (107.4), and also concede fewer points at home (112.8) than away (116.7).
- Los Angeles is allowing fewer points at home (112.8 per game) than away (116.7).
- The Lakers average 2.3 more assists per game at home (27.6) than away (25.3).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Out
|Ankle
|Zach Edey
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Jay Huff
|Questionable
|Knee
|Marcus Smart
|Questionable
|Knee
|Gregory Jackson
|Out
|Foot
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Christian Wood
|Out
|Knee
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|Out
|Knee
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Foot
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Foot
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
|Out
|Hamstring
|Jaxson Hayes
|Out
|Ankle