How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 15

The Memphis Grizzlies (18-8) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (13-12) on December 15, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSSE

Grizzlies Stats Insights

This season, the Grizzlies have a 49% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 48.1% of shots the Lakers’ opponents have made.

In games Memphis shoots higher than 48.1% from the field, it is 14-0 overall.

The Grizzlies are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 27th.

The Grizzlies put up 7.6 more points per game (122.6) than the Lakers allow (115).

Memphis has a 16-4 record when scoring more than 115 points.

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers are shooting 47.1% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 43.9% the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.

Los Angeles has compiled a 12-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.9% from the field.

The Lakers are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at eighth.

The Lakers put up an average of 111.1 points per game, just 2.5 fewer points than the 113.6 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

Los Angeles is 9-3 when it scores more than 113.6 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies are putting up 121.7 points per game this season at home, which is 2.1 fewer points than they’re averaging away from home (123.8).

In 2024-25, Memphis is giving up 110.9 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 117.3.

At home, the Grizzlies are making 0.2 more three-pointers per game (13.5) than in road games (13.3). However, they own a worse three-point percentage at home (35.8%) compared to when playing on the road (36%).

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers average more points per game at home (115.9) than away (107.4), and also concede fewer points at home (112.8) than away (116.7).

Los Angeles is allowing fewer points at home (112.8 per game) than away (116.7).

The Lakers average 2.3 more assists per game at home (27.6) than away (25.3).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Vince Williams Jr. Out Ankle Zach Edey Questionable Ankle Jay Huff Questionable Knee Marcus Smart Questionable Knee Gregory Jackson Out Foot

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Christian Wood Out Knee Jarred Vanderbilt Out Knee LeBron James Questionable Foot Anthony Davis Questionable Foot Jalen Hood-Schifino Out Hamstring Jaxson Hayes Out Ankle

