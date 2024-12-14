How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 14

Published 12:43 am Saturday, December 14, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Saturday, December 14

SEC squads will be on Saturday’s college basketball schedule for 14 games, including the Tennessee Volunteers squaring off against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers

Long Island Sharks at Missouri Tigers

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 2 Auburn Tigers at Ohio State Buckeyes

South Carolina Upstate Spartans at South Carolina Gamecocks

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 9 Florida Gators at Arizona State Sun Devils

No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels at Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Central Arkansas Bears at Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

LSU Tigers at SMU Mustangs

Louisville Cardinals at No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats

No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers at Illinois Fighting Illini

McNeese Cowboys at No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Grand Canyon Antelopes at Georgia Bulldogs

No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Creighton Bluejays at No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch Clemson vs. Memphis on TV or Live Stream - December 14

How to Watch Clemson vs. Memphis on TV or Live Stream – December 14

Where to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live - December 14

Where to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – December 14

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 14

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 14

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, December 14

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 14

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow