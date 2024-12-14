How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 14 Published 12:43 am Saturday, December 14, 2024

SEC squads will be on Saturday’s college basketball schedule for 14 games, including the Tennessee Volunteers squaring off against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Long Island Sharks at Missouri Tigers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 2 Auburn Tigers at Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

South Carolina Upstate Spartans at South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 9 Florida Gators at Arizona State Sun Devils

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels at Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Central Arkansas Bears at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

LSU Tigers at SMU Mustangs

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Louisville Cardinals at No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers at Illinois Fighting Illini

Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV channel: CW

CW Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

McNeese Cowboys at No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Grand Canyon Antelopes at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Creighton Bluejays at No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

