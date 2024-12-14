How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss on TV or Live Stream – December 14
Published 4:41 am Saturday, December 14, 2024
The No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels (8-1) square off against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 14, 2024 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Email newsletter signup
Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- The Rebels are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
- Ole Miss is 6-0 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.
- The Rebels are the 252nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 208th.
- The 83.3 points per game the Rebels average are only 4.6 more points than the Golden Eagles give up (78.7).
- When Ole Miss scores more than 78.7 points, it is 6-0.
Stream Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss live on ESPN+.
Southern Miss Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Rebels have averaged.
- This season, Southern Miss has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the 208th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels sit at 245th.
- The Golden Eagles’ 75.4 points per game are 9.2 more points than the 66.2 the Rebels give up to opponents.
- Southern Miss has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 83.3 points.
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Ole Miss put up 76.7 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.0 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.7 points per contest.
- The Rebels allowed 71.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.3 fewer points than they allowed away from home (76.9).
- Ole Miss averaged 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 36.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.0 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged in away games (6.6 threes per game, 34.3% three-point percentage).
Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Southern Miss scores 82.0 points per game. On the road, it averages 69.3.
- At home the Golden Eagles are giving up 65.5 points per game, 25.5 fewer points than they are away (91.0).
- At home, Southern Miss knocks down 9.3 trifectas per game, 2.3 more than it averages away (7.0). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.4%) than on the road (27.2%).
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2024
|Purdue
|L 80-78
|LionTree Arena
|12/3/2024
|@ Louisville
|W 86-63
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/7/2024
|Lindenwood
|W 86-53
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/14/2024
|Southern Miss
|Watch this game on ESPN+
|Mississippi Coast Coliseum
|12/17/2024
|Southern
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/21/2024
|Queens
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
Southern Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2024
|Milwaukee
|W 66-65
|Reed Green Coliseum
|12/5/2024
|Alabama State
|W 81-64
|Reed Green Coliseum
|12/10/2024
|@ Tulane
|L 86-58
|Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/14/2024
|Ole Miss
|Watch this game on ESPN+
|Mississippi Coast Coliseum
|12/17/2024
|Lamar
|Watch this game on ESPN+
|Reed Green Coliseum
|12/21/2024
|Marshall
|Watch this game on ESPN+
|Reed Green Coliseum
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.
id: