How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss on TV or Live Stream – December 14 Published 4:41 am Saturday, December 14, 2024

The No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels (8-1) square off against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 14, 2024 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi

Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Email newsletter signup

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

Ole Miss is 6-0 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.

The Rebels are the 252nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 208th.

The 83.3 points per game the Rebels average are only 4.6 more points than the Golden Eagles give up (78.7).

When Ole Miss scores more than 78.7 points, it is 6-0.

Stream Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss live on ESPN+.

Southern Miss Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Rebels have averaged.

This season, Southern Miss has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 208th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels sit at 245th.

The Golden Eagles’ 75.4 points per game are 9.2 more points than the 66.2 the Rebels give up to opponents.

Southern Miss has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 83.3 points.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Ole Miss put up 76.7 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.0 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.7 points per contest.

The Rebels allowed 71.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.3 fewer points than they allowed away from home (76.9).

Ole Miss averaged 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 36.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.0 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged in away games (6.6 threes per game, 34.3% three-point percentage).

Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison

At home, Southern Miss scores 82.0 points per game. On the road, it averages 69.3.

At home the Golden Eagles are giving up 65.5 points per game, 25.5 fewer points than they are away (91.0).

At home, Southern Miss knocks down 9.3 trifectas per game, 2.3 more than it averages away (7.0). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.4%) than on the road (27.2%).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/29/2024 Purdue L 80-78 LionTree Arena 12/3/2024 @ Louisville W 86-63 KFC Yum! Center 12/7/2024 Lindenwood W 86-53 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 12/14/2024 Southern Miss Watch this game on ESPN+ Mississippi Coast Coliseum 12/17/2024 Southern – The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 12/21/2024 Queens – The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Southern Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/30/2024 Milwaukee W 66-65 Reed Green Coliseum 12/5/2024 Alabama State W 81-64 Reed Green Coliseum 12/10/2024 @ Tulane L 86-58 Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse 12/14/2024 Ole Miss Watch this game on ESPN+ Mississippi Coast Coliseum 12/17/2024 Lamar Watch this game on ESPN+ Reed Green Coliseum 12/21/2024 Marshall Watch this game on ESPN+ Reed Green Coliseum

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+.

id: