How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 15

Published 7:49 pm Saturday, December 14, 2024

By Data Skrive

Eight games on Sunday’s college basketball schedule feature an AAC team, including the matchup between the South Florida Bulls and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Today’s AAC Games

South Florida Bulls at No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks

Alcorn State Braves at UAB Blazers

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET

No. 15 West Virginia Mountaineers at Temple Owls

Mercer Bears at Tulane Green Wave

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET

UMKC Kangaroos at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET

East Carolina Pirates at Old Dominion Monarchs

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET

North Texas Eagles at Santa Clara Broncos

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET

Wichita State Shockers at Loyola Marymount Lions

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET

