How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 15
Published 7:49 pm Saturday, December 14, 2024
Eight games on Sunday’s college basketball schedule feature an AAC team, including the matchup between the South Florida Bulls and the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s AAC Games
South Florida Bulls at No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Alcorn State Braves at UAB Blazers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
No. 15 West Virginia Mountaineers at Temple Owls
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mercer Bears at Tulane Green Wave
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
UMKC Kangaroos at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
East Carolina Pirates at Old Dominion Monarchs
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
North Texas Eagles at Santa Clara Broncos
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
Wichita State Shockers at Loyola Marymount Lions
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
id: