How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 15

Eight games on Sunday’s college basketball schedule feature an AAC team, including the matchup between the South Florida Bulls and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Today’s AAC Games

South Florida Bulls at No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Alcorn State Braves at UAB Blazers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

No. 15 West Virginia Mountaineers at Temple Owls

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mercer Bears at Tulane Green Wave

Time: 3:00 PM ET

UMKC Kangaroos at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Time: 3:00 PM ET

East Carolina Pirates at Old Dominion Monarchs

Time: 3:30 PM ET

North Texas Eagles at Santa Clara Broncos

Time: 5:00 PM ET

Wichita State Shockers at Loyola Marymount Lions

Time: 5:00 PM ET

