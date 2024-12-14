Grizzlies vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 15 Published 2:16 pm Saturday, December 14, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies (18-8) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (13-12) on Sunday, December 15, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena as 3.5-point favorites. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and FDSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 15, 2024

Sunday, December 15, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: SportsNet LA and FDSSE

SportsNet LA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction:

Grizzlies 118 – Lakers 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 3.5)

Grizzlies (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-4.7)

Grizzlies (-4.7) Pick OU: Over (228.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 231.2

The Grizzlies have covered more often than the Lakers this season, sporting an ATS record of 18-8-0, compared to the 10-15-0 mark of the Lakers.

Memphis covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 66.7% of the time. That’s more often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (28.6%).

Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 44% of the time this season (11 out of 25). That’s less often than Memphis and its opponents have (17 out of 26).

The Grizzlies have a .778 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (14-4) this season while the Lakers have a .100 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (1-9).

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies have been lifted by their offense, as they rank best in the NBA by putting up 122.6 points per game. They rank 18th in the league in points allowed (113.6 per contest).

Memphis is top-five this year in rebounding, ranking third-best in the league with 47.7 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 18th with 44 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Grizzlies have been tallying plenty of assists in 2024-25, ranking second-best in the NBA with 30.4 assists per game.

Memphis is fifth-best in the NBA with 15.5 forced turnovers per game, but it ranks third-worst in the league by averaging 15.9 turnovers per contest.

The Grizzlies are making 13.4 treys per game (14th-ranked in NBA) this year, while owning a 35.9% three-point percentage (15th-ranked).

Lakers Performance Insights

The Lakers put up 111.1 points per game and give up 115, making them 19th in the league offensively and 21st defensively.

In 2024-25, Los Angeles is fourth-worst in the league in rebounds (40.8 per game) and 21st in rebounds conceded (44.5).

This season the Lakers are ranked 12th in the NBA in assists at 26.3 per game.

In 2024-25, Los Angeles is seventh in the NBA in turnovers committed (12.9 per game) and 17th in turnovers forced (13.8).

In 2024-25, the Lakers are 24th in the NBA in 3-point makes (11.6 per game) and 20th in 3-point percentage (34.9%).

