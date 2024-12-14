December 15 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 11:21 pm Saturday, December 14, 2024

The games in a Sunday NHL slate that shouldn’t be missed include the Vegas Golden Knights squaring off against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center.

Live coverage of all the NHL action today is available for you, with the information provided below.

How to Watch December 15 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream New York Islanders @ Chicago Blackhawks 3 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Buffalo Sabres @ Toronto Maple Leafs 5 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Columbus Blue Jackets @ Carolina Hurricanes 5 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vegas Golden Knights @ Minnesota Wild 6 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo New York Rangers @ St. Louis Blues 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

