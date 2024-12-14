College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, December 15
Published 8:50 pm Saturday, December 14, 2024
There are several strong matchups on Sunday in AAC play, including a Arkansas State Red Wolves taking on the UAB Blazers. If you’re interested in picks against the spread, scroll down.
AAC Picks ATS Today
Pick: Hofstra -1.5 vs. Temple
- Matchup: Temple Owls at Hofstra Pride
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Hofstra by 3.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Hofstra -1.5
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: December 15
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Pick: UTSA -1.5 vs. North Dakota
- Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: UTSA by 2.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: UTSA -1.5
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: December 15
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Pick: Arkansas State +3.5 vs. UAB
- Matchup: Arkansas State Red Wolves at UAB Blazers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Arkansas State by 3.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: UAB -3.5
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: December 15
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
