Published 4:51 am Saturday, December 14, 2024

By Data Skrive

Buy Tickets for Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators on December 14

Nathan MacKinnon and Roman Josi are two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Colorado Avalanche face the Nashville Predators at Ball Arena on Saturday, December 14 at 9:00 PM ET.

Avalanche vs. Predators Game Information

Players to Watch

Avalanche Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Nathan MacKinnon 31 11 36 47
Mikko Rantanen 31 18 25 43
Cale Makar 31 9 27 36
Casey Mittelstadt 31 7 14 21
Samuel Girard 31 2 14 16
Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Roman Josi 29 7 16 23
Filip Forsberg 30 9 10 19
Ryan O’Reilly 27 7 10 17
Jonathan Marchessault 30 7 10 17
Steven Stamkos 30 7 8 15

Avalanche vs. Predators Stat Comparison

  • The Avalanche offense’s 101 total goals (3.3 per game) are ranked seventh in the NHL this year.
  • Colorado is ranked 30th in league play in goals against this season, having allowed 109 (3.5 per game).
  • The Avalanche’s 24.47% power-play conversion rate is ninth-best in the league this season.
  • The Predators’ 68 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 31st in the league.
  • Nashville’s 93 total goals conceded (3.1 per game) rank 20th in the league.
  • The Predators have the NHL’s 21st-ranked power-play conversion rate of 18.18%.

