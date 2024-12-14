Buy Tickets for Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators on December 14
Published 4:51 am Saturday, December 14, 2024
Nathan MacKinnon and Roman Josi are two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Colorado Avalanche face the Nashville Predators at Ball Arena on Saturday, December 14 at 9:00 PM ET.
Avalanche vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 14
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Avalanche (-183)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
Players to Watch
|Avalanche Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Nathan MacKinnon
|31
|11
|36
|47
|Mikko Rantanen
|31
|18
|25
|43
|Cale Makar
|31
|9
|27
|36
|Casey Mittelstadt
|31
|7
|14
|21
|Samuel Girard
|31
|2
|14
|16
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Roman Josi
|29
|7
|16
|23
|Filip Forsberg
|30
|9
|10
|19
|Ryan O’Reilly
|27
|7
|10
|17
|Jonathan Marchessault
|30
|7
|10
|17
|Steven Stamkos
|30
|7
|8
|15
Avalanche vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Avalanche offense’s 101 total goals (3.3 per game) are ranked seventh in the NHL this year.
- Colorado is ranked 30th in league play in goals against this season, having allowed 109 (3.5 per game).
- The Avalanche’s 24.47% power-play conversion rate is ninth-best in the league this season.
- The Predators’ 68 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 31st in the league.
- Nashville’s 93 total goals conceded (3.1 per game) rank 20th in the league.
- The Predators have the NHL’s 21st-ranked power-play conversion rate of 18.18%.
