Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Saturday, December 14
Published 12:18 am Saturday, December 14, 2024
There is a lot to be excited about on Saturday in college basketball play, including the Gonzaga Bulldogs playing the UConn Huskies — that’s one of the 10 games our computer model likes in terms of picks against the spread.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Gonzaga -3.5 vs. UConn
- Matchup: Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. UConn Huskies
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 14
- Computer Projection: Gonzaga by 11.0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Gonzaga (-3.5)
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Belmont +1.5 vs. Richmond
- Matchup: Belmont Bruins at Richmond Spiders
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: December 14
- Computer Projection: Belmont by 5.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Richmond (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Arizona State +8.5 vs. Florida
- Matchup: Florida Gators vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: December 14
- Computer Projection: Florida by 2.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida (-8.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Wyoming +18.5 vs. BYU
- Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys vs. BYU Cougars
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 14
- Computer Projection: BYU by 12.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: BYU (-18.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: LSU +4.5 vs. SMU
- Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. SMU Mustangs
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 14
- Computer Projection: LSU by 0.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: SMU (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: Cal Poly +5.5 vs. San Jose State
- Matchup: Cal Poly Mustangs at San Jose State Spartans
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: December 14
- Computer Projection: San Jose State by 0.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: San Jose State (-5.5)
- TV Channel: MW Network
ATS Pick: Lamar +1.5 vs. Louisiana
- Matchup: Lamar Cardinals at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 14
- Computer Projection: Lamar by 3.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Louisiana (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Ohio State +11.5 vs. Auburn
- Matchup: Auburn Tigers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 14
- Computer Projection: Auburn by 7.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Auburn (-11.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Utah State -14.5 vs. South Florida
- Matchup: South Florida Bulls at Utah State Aggies
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 14
- Computer Projection: Utah State by 18.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Utah State (-14.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: UCLA +3.5 vs. Arizona
- Matchup: UCLA Bruins vs. Arizona Wildcats
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: December 14
- Computer Projection: UCLA by 0.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Arizona (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.